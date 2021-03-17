Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fifth One Day International between India women and South Africa women here on Sunday.

India Women Innings:

Priya Punia b Kapp

18

Smriti Mandhana c du Preez b Sekhukhune 18

Punam Raut c de Klerk b Shangase 10

Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt 30

Mithali Raj not out 79

Dayalan Hemalatha c Jafta b de Klerk 2

Sushma Verma lbw b de Klerk 0

Jhulan Goswami c Sekhukhune b Shangase 5

Monica Patel c Wolvaardt b de Klerk 9

Challuru Prathyusha run out (du Preez) 2

Rajeshwari Gayakwad b Sekhukhune 0

Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-12) 15

Total: (All out in 49.3 overs) 188

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-52, 3-53, 4-137, 5-139, 6-158, 7-173, 8-176, 9-188

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 6-0-30-0, Marizanne Kapp 10-1-25-1, Nadine de Klerk 10-1-35-3, Nondumiso Shangase 9-0-43-2, Tumi Sekhukhune 8.3-0-26-2, Anne Bosch 6-0-26-0. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)