Dubai, Sep 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab Innings

Lokesh Rahul not out 132

Mayank Agarwal b Chahal 26

Nicholas Pooran c de Villiers b Dube 17

Glenn Maxwell c Finch b Dube 5

Karun Nair not out 15

Extras: (B-2 LB-4 W-4 NB-1) 11

Total: (For 3 wkts in 20 overs) 206

Fall of Wickets: 1/57 2/114 3/128

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 3-0-35-0, Dale Steyn 4-0-57-0, Navdeep Saini 4-0-37-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-25-1, Washington Sundar 2-0-13-0, Shivam Dube 3-0-33-2. More

