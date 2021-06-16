Bristol, Jun 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Wednesday.

England Women 1st innings:

Tammy Beaumont batting 44

Lauren Winfield Hill c T Bhatia b P Vastrakar 35

Heather Knight batting 4

Extras: (B-2, NB-1) 3

Total (For 1 wicket in 27 overs) 86

Fall of wickets: 1-69

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 9-1-20-0, Shikha Pandey 5-2-20-0, Pooja Vastrakar 7-1-30-1, Sneh Rana 5-0-14-0, D Sharma 1-1-0-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)