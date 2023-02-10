Nagpur, Feb 10 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the opening Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings: 177 all out

Also Read | Santosh Trophy 2022-23 Semifinals, Final to Be Played in Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Stadium.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 77/1)

Rohit Sharma batting 85

Also Read | IND 151/3 in 52 Overs (Lunch)| IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2023, Day 2: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Lead India’s Charge After Todd Murphy’s Double Strike.

KL Rahul c and b T Murphy 20

Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b T Murphy 23

Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b T Murphy 7

Virat Kohli batting 12

Extras (LB-2,NB-2) 4

Total: (For 3 wickets in 52 Overs) 151

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 8-2-41-0, Scott Boland 9-4-7-0, Nathan Lyon 20-4-66-0, Todd Murphy 15-2-35-3. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)