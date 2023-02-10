Nagpur, Feb 10 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the opening Test between India and Australia here on Friday.
Australia 1st Innings: 177 all out
India 1st Innings: (Overnight 77/1)
Rohit Sharma batting 85
KL Rahul c and b T Murphy 20
Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b T Murphy 23
Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b T Murphy 7
Virat Kohli batting 12
Extras (LB-2,NB-2) 4
Total: (For 3 wickets in 52 Overs) 151
Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135.
Bowling: Pat Cummins 8-2-41-0, Scott Boland 9-4-7-0, Nathan Lyon 20-4-66-0, Todd Murphy 15-2-35-3. PTI
