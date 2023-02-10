Nagpur, Feb 10 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the opening Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings: 177 all out

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 77/1)

Rohit Sharma b Cummins 120

KL Rahul c and b T Murphy 20

Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b T Murphy 23

Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b T Murphy 7

Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b T Murphy 12

Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8

Ravindra Jadeja not out 66

Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8

Axar Patel not out 52

Extras: (LB-2, NB-3) 5

Total: (For 7 wickets in 114 overs) 321

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168, 6-229, 7-240

Bowling: Pat Cummins 18-2-74-1, Scott Boland 17-4-34-0, Nathan Lyon 37-10-98-1, Todd Murphy 36-9-82-5, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, Matt Renshaw 1-0-7-0.

