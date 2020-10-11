Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.
Delhi Capitals Innings:
Prithvi Shaw c Krunal Pandya b Boult 4
Shikhar Dhawan not out 69
Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Krunal Pandya 15
Shreyas Iyer c Boult b Krunal Pandya 42
Marcus Stoinis run out (Yadav/Chahar)
13
Alex Carey not out
14
Extras: (W-5)
5
Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs)
162
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-24, 3-109, 4-130
Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-36-1, James Pattinson 3-0-37-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-0, Krunal Pandya
4-0-26-2, Kieron Pollard 1-0-10-0, Rahul Chahar
4-0-27-0. MORE
