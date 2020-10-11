Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals Innings:

Prithvi Shaw c Krunal Pandya b Boult 4

Shikhar Dhawan not out 69

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Krunal Pandya 15

Shreyas Iyer c Boult b Krunal Pandya 42

Marcus Stoinis run out (Yadav/Chahar)

13

Alex Carey not out

14

Extras: (W-5)

5

Total: (for 4 wickets in 20 overs)

162

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-24, 3-109, 4-130

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-36-1, James Pattinson 3-0-37-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-0, Krunal Pandya

4-0-26-2, Kieron Pollard 1-0-10-0, Rahul Chahar

4-0-27-0. MORE

