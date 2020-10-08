Dubai, Oct 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday.

Sunriserss Hyderabad Innings:

David Warner c Maxwell b Ravi Bishnoi 52

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 97

Abdul Samad

c Arshdeep Singh b Ravi Bishnoi 8

Manish Pandey c & b Arshdeep Singh 1

Kane Williamson not out 20

Priyam Garg c Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 0

Abhishek Sharma c Maxwell b Mohammed Shami 12

Rashid Khan not out

Extras: (LB-1, NB-1,W-9) 11

Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 201

Fall of wickets: 1-160, 2-160, 3-161, 4-173, 5-175, 6-199

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 3-0-33-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-39-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-40-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-0, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-29-3, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-33-2. MORE

