Dubai, Oct 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday.
Sunriserss Hyderabad Innings:
David Warner c Maxwell b Ravi Bishnoi 52
Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 97
Abdul Samad
c Arshdeep Singh b Ravi Bishnoi 8
Manish Pandey c & b Arshdeep Singh 1
Kane Williamson not out 20
Priyam Garg c Pooran b Arshdeep Singh 0
Abhishek Sharma c Maxwell b Mohammed Shami 12
Rashid Khan not out
Extras: (LB-1, NB-1,W-9) 11
Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 201
Fall of wickets: 1-160, 2-160, 3-161, 4-173, 5-175, 6-199
Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 3-0-33-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-39-0, Mohammed Shami 4-0-40-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-0, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-29-3, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-33-2. MORE
