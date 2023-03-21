Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.

UP Warriorz Women:

Also Read | Maharashtra Ironmen Announced As First Team of Inaugural Premier Handball League.

Alyssa Healy st Bhatia b Capsey 36

Shweta Sehrawat c Jonassen b Yadav 19

Also Read | IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Will Succeed if Tim David, Cameron Green Manage to Fill In for Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, Says Harbhajan Singh.

Simran Shaikh c Rodrigues b Yadav 11

Tahlia McGrath not out 58

Kiran Navgire st Bhatia b Jonassen 2

Deepti Sharma st Bhatia b Capsey 3

Sophie Ecclestone st Bhatia b Capsey 0

Anjali Sarvani not out 3

Extras: (LB-1, W-5) 6

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 138

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-63, 3-71, 4-91, 5-104, 6-105

Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-24-0, Shikha Pandey 2-0-16-0, Jess Jonassen 4-0-24-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-28-2, Arundhati Reddy 2-0-19-0, Alice Capsey 4-0-26-3. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)