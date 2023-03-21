Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.
UP Warriorz Women:
Alyssa Healy st Bhatia b Capsey 36
Shweta Sehrawat c Jonassen b Yadav 19
Simran Shaikh c Rodrigues b Yadav 11
Tahlia McGrath not out 58
Kiran Navgire st Bhatia b Jonassen 2
Deepti Sharma st Bhatia b Capsey 3
Sophie Ecclestone st Bhatia b Capsey 0
Anjali Sarvani not out 3
Extras: (LB-1, W-5) 6
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 138
Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-63, 3-71, 4-91, 5-104, 6-105
Bowling: Marizanne Kapp 4-0-24-0, Shikha Pandey 2-0-16-0, Jess Jonassen 4-0-24-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-28-2, Arundhati Reddy 2-0-19-0, Alice Capsey 4-0-26-3. MORE
