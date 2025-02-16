Vadodara, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants here on Sunday.

UP Warriorz:

Also Read | IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Kiran Navgire lbw b Dottin 15

Also Read | Why Will Hardik Pandya Miss Mumbai Indians’ First Match of IPL 2025 Against Chennai Super Kings? Check Reason As Schedule for Indian Premier League 18 is Announced.

Dinesh Vrinda b Gardner 6

Uma Chetry c Priya Mishra b Dottin 24

Deepti Sharma c Gardner b Priya Mishra 39

Tahlia McGrath lbw b Priya Mishra 0

Grace Harris b Priya Mishra 4

Shweta Sehrawat b Gardner 16

Alana King not out

19

Sophie Ecclestone b Gautam 2

Saima Thakor run out (Simran Shaikh/Mooney) 15

Extras: (W-3)

3

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 143

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-22, 3-73, 4-74, 5-78, 6-101, 7-111, 8-117, 9-143

Bowling: Sayali Satghare 2-0-20-0, Deandra Dottin 4-0-34-2, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-39-2, Kashvee Gautam 4-0-15-1, Tanuja Kanwar 2-0-10-0, Priya Mishra 4-0-25-3.

Gujarat Giants:

Laura Wolvaardt b Ecclestone 2

Beth Mooney c McGrath b Harris 0

Dayalan Hemalatha b Ecclestone 0

Ashleigh Gardner c Navgire b McGrath 52

Harleen Deol not out 34

Deandra Dottin not out 33

Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3

Total: (For 4 wickets in 18 overs) 144

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-2, 3-57, 4-86

Bowling: Grace Harris 1-0-0-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-16-2, Kranti Goud 2-0-15-0, Saima Thakor 1-0-20-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-32-0, Alana King 3-0-38-0, Tahlia McGrath 3-0-21-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)