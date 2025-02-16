Vadodara, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants here on Sunday.
UP Warriorz:
Kiran Navgire lbw b Dottin 15
Dinesh Vrinda b Gardner 6
Uma Chetry c Priya Mishra b Dottin 24
Deepti Sharma c Gardner b Priya Mishra 39
Tahlia McGrath lbw b Priya Mishra 0
Grace Harris b Priya Mishra 4
Shweta Sehrawat b Gardner 16
Alana King not out
19
Sophie Ecclestone b Gautam 2
Saima Thakor run out (Simran Shaikh/Mooney) 15
Extras: (W-3)
3
Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 143
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-22, 3-73, 4-74, 5-78, 6-101, 7-111, 8-117, 9-143
Bowling: Sayali Satghare 2-0-20-0, Deandra Dottin 4-0-34-2, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-39-2, Kashvee Gautam 4-0-15-1, Tanuja Kanwar 2-0-10-0, Priya Mishra 4-0-25-3.
Gujarat Giants:
Laura Wolvaardt b Ecclestone 2
Beth Mooney c McGrath b Harris 0
Dayalan Hemalatha b Ecclestone 0
Ashleigh Gardner c Navgire b McGrath 52
Harleen Deol not out 34
Deandra Dottin not out 33
Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3
Total: (For 4 wickets in 18 overs) 144
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-2, 3-57, 4-86
Bowling: Grace Harris 1-0-0-1, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-16-2, Kranti Goud 2-0-15-0, Saima Thakor 1-0-20-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-32-0, Alana King 3-0-38-0, Tahlia McGrath 3-0-21-1.
