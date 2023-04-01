Mohali, Apr 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday.

Punjab Kings:

Prabhsimran Singh c Gurbaz b Southee 23

Shikhar Dhawan b Chakaravarthy 40

Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Rinku Singh b Umesh 50

Jitesh Sharma c Umesh b Southee 21

Sikandar Raza c Nitish Rana b Narine 16

Sam Curran not out 26

Shahrukh Khan not out 11

Extras: (LB-1, W-2, NB-1) 4

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 Overs) 191

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-109, 3-135, 4-143, 5-168.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 4-0-27-1, Tim Southee 4-0-54-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-40-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-26-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-43-0. (MORE) PTI

