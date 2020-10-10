Dubai, Oct 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.

Also Read | Iga Swiatek Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About the 19-Year-Old French Open 2020 Winner.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings

Devdutt Padikkalc du Plessis b Thakur 33

Also Read | F1 2020: Valtteri Bottas Beats Lewis Hamilton to Pole for Eifel Grand Prix.

Aaron Finch b Chahar 2

Virat Kohli not out 90

AB de Villiers c Dhoni b Thakur 0

Washington Sundar c Dhoni b Curran 10

Shivam Dube not out 22

Extras: (LB-1 W-10 NB-1) 12

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 169

Fall of Wickets: 1/13 2/66 3/67 4/93

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-10-1, Sam Curran 4-0-48-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-40-2, Dwayne Bravo 3-0-29-0, Karn Sharma 4-0-34-0, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-7-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)