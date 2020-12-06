Sydney, Dec 6 (PTI) Scoreboard from the second T20I between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia:

Matthew Wade run out (Kohli/Rahul) 58

D Arcy Short c Shreyas Iyer b T Natarajan 9

Steven Smith c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 46

Glenn Maxwell c Washington Sundar b Thakur 22

Moises Henriques c Rahul b T Natarajan 26

Marcus Stoinis not out 16

Daniel Sams not out 8

Extras: (LB-1, W-8) 9

Total: (for five wickets in 20 Overs) 194

Fall of Wickets: 1-47,2-75,3-120, 4-168, 5-171.

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-48-0, Washington Sundar 4-0-35-0, Shardul Thakur 4-0-39-1, T Natarajan 4-0-20-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-51-1. MORE PTI

