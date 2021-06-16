Bristol, Jun 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Wednesday.

England Women 1st innings:

Lauren Winfield Hill c T Bhatia b P Vastrakar 35

Tammy Beaumont c S Verma b S Rana 66

Heather Knight batting 47

Natalie Sciver batting 11

Extras: (B-2, NB-1) 3

Total (For 2 wicket in 55 overs) 162

Fall of wickets: 1-69, 2-140.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 16-2-41-0, Shikha Pandey 10-3-35-0, Pooja Vastrakar 11-3-37-1, Sneh Rana 12-1-33-1, D Sharma 6-2-14-0.

