Cape Town, Feb 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa here on Sunday.
Australia innings:
Alyssa Healy c de Klerk b Kapp 18
Beth Mooney not out 74
Ashleigh Gardner c Luus b Tryon 29
Grace Harris b Mlaba 10
Meg Lanning c Tryon b Kapp 10
Ellyse Perry c Brits b Ismail 7
Georgia Wareham b Ismail 0
Tahlia McGrath not out 1
Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-2) 7
Total: (For Six wickets in 20 overs) 156
Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-82, 3-103, 4-122, 5-155, 6-155
Bowling: Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-0-24-1, Shabnim Ismail 4-1-26-2, Marizanne Kapp 4-0-35-2, Ayabonga Khaka 4-0-27-0, Nadine de Klerk 3-0-27-0, Chloe Tryon 2-0-15-1. (MORE) PTI
