Cape Town, Feb 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa here on Sunday.

Australia innings:

Alyssa Healy c de Klerk b Kapp 18

Beth Mooney not out 74

Ashleigh Gardner c Luus b Tryon 29

Grace Harris b Mlaba 10

Meg Lanning c Tryon b Kapp 10

Ellyse Perry c Brits b Ismail 7

Georgia Wareham b Ismail 0

Tahlia McGrath not out 1

Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-2) 7

Total: (For Six wickets in 20 overs) 156

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-82, 3-103, 4-122, 5-155, 6-155

Bowling: Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-0-24-1, Shabnim Ismail 4-1-26-2, Marizanne Kapp 4-0-35-2, Ayabonga Khaka 4-0-27-0, Nadine de Klerk 3-0-27-0, Chloe Tryon 2-0-15-1. (MORE) PTI

