Cape Town, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's T20 World Cup between India and West Indies on Wednesday.

West Indies Innings:

Hayley Matthews c Richa Ghosh b Pooja Vastrakar 2

Stafanie Taylor lbw b Deepti Sharma 42

Shemaine Campbellec Smriti Mandhana b Deepti Sharma30

Chinelle Henryrun out (Mandhana/Ghosh) 2

Chedean Nation not out 21

Shabika Gajnabi b Renuka Singh 15

Afy Fletcher b Deepti Sharma 0

Rashada Williams not out 2

Extras: (LB-1,W-3) 4

Total: (For six wickets in 20 Overs) 118

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-77, 3-78, 4-79, 5-114 , 6-115.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-22-1, Pooja Vastrakar 4-1-21-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-30-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-15-3, Shafali Verma 1-0-5-0, Radha Yadav 1-0-8-0, Devika Vaidya 2-0-16-0. (More) PTI

