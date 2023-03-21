Navi Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings:
Smriti Mandhana
c Yastika Bhatia b Amelia Kerr
24
Sophie Devine
run out (Humaira Kazi/Yastika Bhatia)
0
Ellyse Perry
lbw b Nat Sciver-Brunt
29
Heather Knight
c Wong b Amelia Kerr
12
Kanika Ahuja
st Yastika Bhatia b Amelia Kerr
12
Richa Ghosh
c Amelia Kerr b Wong
29
Shreyanka Patil
b Nat Sciver-Brunt
4
Megan Schutt
lbw b Saika Ishaque
2
Disha Kasat
b Wong
2
Asha Shobana
not out
4
Extras: (B-4, W-3)
7
Total: (9 wkts, 20 Overs)
125
Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 33-2, 59-3, 78-4, 91-5, 95-6, 108-7, 119-8, 125-9.
Bowler: Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-24-2, Hayley Matthews 4-0-18-0, Issy Wong 4-0-26-2, Amelia Kerr 4-0-22-3, Saika Ishaque 4-0-31-1. (MORE) PTI
