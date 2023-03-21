Navi Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings:

Smriti Mandhana

c Yastika Bhatia b Amelia Kerr

24

Sophie Devine

run out (Humaira Kazi/Yastika Bhatia)

0

Ellyse Perry

lbw b Nat Sciver-Brunt

29

Heather Knight

c Wong b Amelia Kerr

12

Kanika Ahuja

st Yastika Bhatia b Amelia Kerr

12

Richa Ghosh

c Amelia Kerr b Wong

29

Shreyanka Patil

b Nat Sciver-Brunt

4

Megan Schutt

lbw b Saika Ishaque

2

Disha Kasat

b Wong

2

Asha Shobana

not out

4

Extras: (B-4, W-3)

7

Total: (9 wkts, 20 Overs)

125

Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 33-2, 59-3, 78-4, 91-5, 95-6, 108-7, 119-8, 125-9.

Bowler: Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-24-2, Hayley Matthews 4-0-18-0, Issy Wong 4-0-26-2, Amelia Kerr 4-0-22-3, Saika Ishaque 4-0-31-1. (MORE) PTI

