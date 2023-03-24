Navi Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz here on Friday.
Mumbai Indians Women Innings:
Also Read | World Athletics Lifts Russia’s Suspension Over Doping but Ban for Ukraine War Continues.
Yastika Bhatia
c Kiran Navgire b Anjali Sarvani
Also Read | Manchester United Takeover: Finnish Businessman Tables Offer to Buy Red Devils.
21
Hayley Matthews
c Kiran Navgire b Parshavi Chopra
26
Nat Sciver-Brunt
not out
72
Harmanpreet Kaur
b Ecclestone
14
Melie Kerr c Anjali Sarvani b Ecclestone 29
Pooja Vastrakar
not out
11
Extras: (B-2, LB-4, W-3)
9
Total: (4 wkts, 20 Overs)
182
Fall of Wickets: 31-1, 69-2, 104-3, 164-4
Bowler: Grace Harris 3-0-20-0, Anjali Sarvani 3-0-17-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-36-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-39-2, Deepti Sharma 4-0- -0, Parshavi Chopra 2-0-25-1. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)