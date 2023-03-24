Navi Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians Women Innings:

Yastika Bhatia

c Kiran Navgire b Anjali Sarvani

21

Hayley Matthews

c Kiran Navgire b Parshavi Chopra

26

Nat Sciver-Brunt

not out

72

Harmanpreet Kaur

b Ecclestone

14

Melie Kerr c Anjali Sarvani b Ecclestone 29

Pooja Vastrakar

not out

11

Extras: (B-2, LB-4, W-3)

9

Total: (4 wkts, 20 Overs)

182

Fall of Wickets: 31-1, 69-2, 104-3, 164-4

Bowler: Grace Harris 3-0-20-0, Anjali Sarvani 3-0-17-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-36-0, Sophie Ecclestone 4-0-39-2, Deepti Sharma 4-0- -0, Parshavi Chopra 2-0-25-1. (MORE) PTI

