Southampton, Jun 20 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings: (Overnight 146/3)
Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34
Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28
Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8
Virat Kohli lbw b Jamieson 44
Ajinkya Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49
Rishabh Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4
Ravindra Jadeja c Latham b Southee 15
Ravichandran Ashwin c Lathgam b Southee 22
Ishant Sharma c Taylor b Jamieson 4
Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Jamieson 0
Mohammed Shami not out 4
Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5
Total: (all out in 92.1 overs) 217
Fall of Wickets: 1-62, 2-63, 3-88, 4-149, 5-156, 6-182, 7-205, 8-213, 9-213.
Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-64-1, Trent Boult 21.1-4-47-2, Kyle Jamieson 22-12-31-5, Colin de Grandhomme 12-6-32-0, Neil Wagner 15-5-40-2.
New Zealand 1st Innings:
Tom Latham c Kohli b Ashwin 30
Devon Conway c Shami b Ishant 54
Kane Williamson batting 12
Ross Taylor batting 0
Extras (LB-3, Nb 2 ) 5
Total (For two in 49 overs) 101
Fall of Wickets: 1-70, 2-101
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 12-4-19-1, Jasprit Bumrah 11-3-34-0, Mohammed Shami 11-4-19-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-5-20-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-1-6-0. PTI
