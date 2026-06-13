Sports News | Scotland Scripts History with 1st Ever Women's T20 World Cup Win, Cruising Past Ireland by 40 Runs

Manchester [UK], June 13 (ANI): Scotland made history on Saturday, securing their first-ever victory in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a commanding 40-run win over Ireland at Old Trafford.

Led by captain Kathryn Bryce, Scotland posted a competitive 161 in their 20 overs. In reply, Ireland struggled to build momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually being bowled out for 121 in 19.1 overs.

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Scotland's innings was anchored by a strong phase of dominance from the Bryce sisters, who put together a superb 106-run partnership. Sarah Bryce fell agonisingly short of a half-century, dismissed for 49 by Arlene Kelly, bringing an end to the stand.

Kathryn Bryce, however, continued to lead from the front, bringing up her half-century and ensuring Scotland maintained control of the innings after a strong foundation.

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Ava Canning led the fightback with three wickets as Ireland contained Scotland for 161/5 after their 20 overs.

In reply, Ireland lost Alana Dalzell in the first over and could never really mount a serious challenge. Opener Amy Hunter (39) and Orla Prendergast (33) were the only Irish batters to make a significant contribution.

A three-wicket over from Kirtsie Gordon completely tilted the match's balance in Scotland's favour. She dismissed Rebecca Stokell, Leah Paul and Alice Tector in the 13th over.

Katherine Fraser also claimed 3/19 as Scotland opened their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign in style. (ANI)

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