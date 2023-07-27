Edinburgh [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Scotland become the second of the two teams to seal an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 place in the ongoing Europe Qualifier on Thursday.

Scotland won the contest against Denmark by 33 runs at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, to seal their ticket to the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup.

Scotland had a terrific record throughout the tournament, they won their matches against Germany, Jersey, Italy, Austria and now Denmark.

With this, Scotland now have 10 points after 5 games, with a T20 World Cup tournament in 2024 beckoning.

They join Ireland as the second Qualifier, who sealed their spot earlier today after their game earlier today against Germany was abandoned.

This definitely helped Scotland to overcome the heartbreak of their failure of qualifying for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The Scottish team started their tournament with a massive 72-run (DLS method) win against Germany. They followed it up with a close 14-run win against Jersey.

Their third match against Italy saw them be at their comprehensive best, beating them by 155 runs after notching up a massive target of 245/2 on the board. The juggernaut continued with another mammoth victory, this time by a margin of 166 runs against Austria.

Qualification was finally sealed today as they overcame a spirited Denmark team by 33 runs in a rain-curtailed match that was reduced to 18-overs-per-side. (ANI)

