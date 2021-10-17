Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 17 (PTI) Scotland stunned Bangladesh by six runs in their Group B opener of the T20 World Cup first round here on Sunday.

Chris Greaves led a fine lower-order fightback with a 28-ball 45 as Scotland recovered from a hopeless situation to post 140 for nine.

Invited to bat first, Scotland were reeling at 53 for six in the 12th over before Greaves added 51 runs with Mark Watt (22 off 17 balls) to prop up Scotland.

In reply, Bangladesh were stopped at 134 for seven in their allotted quota of 20 overs as the tournament witnessed an upset on the very first day of the mega-event.

Playing a pivotal role in Scotland's win was Greaves, who followed up his blazing knock with the two important wickets of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (20) and the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim (38).

Brief scores:

Scotland: 140/9 in 20 overs (George Munsey 29, Chris Greaves 45; Mahedi Hasan 3/19, Shakib Al Hasan 2/17).

Bangladesh: 134/7 in 20 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 38; Chris Greaves 2/19, Bradley Wheal 3/24).

