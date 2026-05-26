Sports News | Scott McTominay's Iconic Overhead Kick Immortalised on Limited-edition Bank of Scotland Note

Edinburgh [Scotland], May 26 (ANI): Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has seen one of the most iconic moments of his career immortalised on a limited-edition £20 note issued by the Bank of Scotland following the national team's dramatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

McTominay's spectacular overhead kick against Denmark in November last year, a goal that helped ignite Scotland's memorable 4-2 victory at Hampden Park, now features on the commemorative note, with only 100 copies printed, according to Olympics.com.

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The strike came in the third minute of the decisive FIFA World Cup qualifier in Glasgow, where Scotland ended a 28-year wait to return to football's biggest stage. The hosts eventually sealed qualification in dramatic fashion with two stoppage-time goals, sparking celebrations among more than 50,000 fans inside Hampden Park.

McTominay's acrobatic finish, widely regarded as one of the finest goals in recent Scottish football history, has since become symbolic of the team's qualification campaign.

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The special-edition banknote was created in collaboration with McTominay and Scottish illustrator Katie Smith. According to an official statement from the bank, only 50 notes will be made available to supporters through a prize draw and auction.

The Bank of Scotland said proceeds from the auction will support homelessness charity Crisis and its campaign to end homelessness in Scotland by 2040. One of the auction lots will also include exclusive memorabilia linked to the midfielder.

McTominay described the tribute as "incredibly special", saying qualification for the World Cup meant everything to both the players and supporters.

The 29-year-old has continued his rise in European football since joining SSC Napoli in 2024, establishing himself as one of Scotland's key figures ahead of the World Cup in North America.

Scotland open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Haiti on June 13 in Group C before facing Morocco and Brazil. (ANI)

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