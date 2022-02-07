New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Scouting talented players was the toughest part of preparation for the upcoming FIFA women's U-17 World Cup, Indian team assistant coach Alex Ambrose said.

Ambrose was in charge of the scouting process.

Also Read | Peng Shuai Denies Being Sexually Harrassed, Says, 'There Has Been Huge Misunderstanding'.

The Indian team is currently preparing in Jamshedpur as part of its preparation for the tournament, which is scheduled to be held from October 11 to 30 in India.

"The scouting part was the toughest. It was an experience in itself. I want to record the efforts and help which came in from the state associations," Ambrose said.

Also Read | Paul Collingwood Appointed England's Interim Head Coach After Chris Silverwood's Departure.

"Scouting is a continuous process, and we are working to build a team for the future."

A total of 35 girls are currently in the camp, with more waiting on the wings for a call-up, as per the coach's discretion.

Among the 35 players summoned, Shilky Devi has already been a part of the senior national women's team for the AFC Asian Cup 2022, while Astam Oraon, Nitu Linda and Lynda Kom were part of the SAFF U-19 Championship 2021 which was held in Bangladesh last December.

The girls are training under Suren Chettri while head coach Thomas Dennerby and Ambrose will join them soon.

The camp in Jamshedpur has been set up with the support from the state government. Earlier, the senior national women's team had also camped for several months in Jamshedpur ahead of the Asian Cup with infrastructural and logistical help coming in from the state government.

"I am very happy and thankful to the Jharkhand Government for hosting us here. They have been staunch supporters of Indian football, and have facilitated a safe environment for us all throughout," Alex mentioned.

The 35-member squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Keisham Melody Chanu, Hempriya Seram, Anjanli Munda

DEFENDERS: Yanglem Julia Devi, Kajal, Naketa, Astam Oraon, Salina Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Hemam Shilky Devi, Purnima Kumari, Payal, Kamasani. Durga, Kalpna Azad Zingh

MIDFIELDERS: R.Vinothini, Neha Rani,Thakor Shilpaben Devabhai, Madhumathi R, Dharshini Devi R, Lavanya Verma, Khushbu, Laishram Rejiya Devi, Ngashepam Pinku Devi, Varshika, Shailja, Lisham Babina Devi, Nitu Linda, Anita Kumari, Bhumika Bharat Mane.

FORWARDS: Sridevi Hansdah, Shubhangi Singh, Serto Lynda Kom, Loktongbam Sheila Devi, Reshma, Moirangthem Ambika Devi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)