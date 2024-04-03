New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel admitted that he is considering a return to Formula One, citing ongoing negotiations with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and other team principals.

He retired from Formula One in 2022 after 16 seasons, but Vettel has since been linked with a return to the track.

Mercedes has a 2025 seat to fill with Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari, while Red Bull, where Vettel won four driver's championships, may also have a vacancy with Sergio Perez's contract expiring.

"Well, potentially I am because I haven't got a drive, but their question is, am I looking for one? I think it depends on the package. I retired from Formula 1 not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands," Vettel told Sky Sports.

"Obviously, there's something that I miss, which is mostly the competition. And there are things that I don't miss, so that hasn't changed. Obviously, life is very different if you're not involved and I do enjoy that still. You never know where life is taking you, so maybe it takes me back behind the wheel, maybe it doesn't," he added.

Vettel, who had previously disclosed that he had been "speaking to" Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, was questioned about whether he would be able to turn down an offer from the Silver Arrows.

"I've had conversations with him (Wolff), not really about the seat. We did speak about the whole situation in short as well. But I did speak to others as well because I'm still keeping in touch every now and then. I have some projects and ideas with F1. We'll see if they will turn out or not," he said.

"So I am staying in touch. I don't know. It has to be a couple more phone calls and conversations, I guess, to really find out a little bit more. But for sure, it's one of the best seats on the grid," he added.

"Performance wise, Mercedes has a great track record, struggling a little bit in the last years, but then struggle and you're still second and third in the constructors' (championship), it's not like you're racing in no man's land," said the four-time world champion. (ANI)

