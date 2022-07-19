Voorburg [Netherlands], July 19 (ANI): Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have agreed to play the second T20I of their bilateral series on August 5, instead of the originally scheduled date of August 6.

The change is because of a cancelled flight of the New Zealand team from the Netherlands to the West Indies. The New Zealand schedule, therefore, had to be shifted which would result in them playing two matches back to back on August 4 and 5.

NZ will be playing Scotland next for a series of two T20I and one ODI.

After that, they will be travelling to the Netherlands for a series of two T20I matches. In West Indies, they are supposed to have their next series of three ODI and three T20I starting August 10.

The ticket holders will still be eligible of watching the match that has been shifted. The fans will also get an option for a refund in case they can't attend the match.

New Zealand has a very packed schedule ahead of them. We previously saw them play two practice matches and three Test matches against England first and now playing three-match ODI series against Ireland. Now they're playing a three-match T20I series against Ireland, in which they are leading 1-0 as of now.

The Black Caps won their first T20I match against Ireland yesterday by 31 runs. Glenn Phillips scored a not out 69 runs innings and led the New Zealand team to 173 runs for eight wickets.

Mitchell Santner, James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson scalped four, three and three wickets each reducing the total of Ireland to 142 and winning the game for the team.

On the other hand, the Netherlands achieved the qualification spot for the T20 World Cup by defeating the USA by 7 wickets in the semi-finals of the competition. They lost the finals of the competition against hosts Zimbabwe by 37 runs. Being shy of wishing the finals does not matter much for the Dutch team as they are qualified for the World Cup already. (ANI)

