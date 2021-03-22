Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Five women wrestlers will represent India in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Event and 2021 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Kazakhstan from April 9 to 18.

On Monday, the selection trial was held at STC, Lucknow in 5 Olympic weight categories to select the women wrestling team for the upcoming competition. The following wrestlers have been selected: Seema (50 Kg), Anshu Malik (57 Kg), Sonam Malik (62 Kg), Nisha (68 Kg), Pooja (76 Kg).

The selection trials in the remaining 4 weight categories for Asian Championship will be held on March 27. Earlier, Gurpreet Singh (77 kg) and Sunil Kumar (87 kg) were among the nine wrestlers selected in the trials conducted at IG Stadium in Delhi for the Asian Olympic qualifiers event and 2021 senior Asian Championship.

The national selection trial was held in six weight categories of Greco Roman Style and three weight categories of Freestyle to select teams for the showpiece events.

Gurpreet, Sunil, Gyanendra (60 kg), Ashu (67 kg), Ravi (97 kg), and Naveen (130) were the wrestlers selected in the Greco Roman Style.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh Mann (74 kg), Satyawart Kadian (97 kg), and Sumit (125 kg) were the three wrestlers selected in the Freestyle event. (ANI)

