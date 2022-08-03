Birmingham, Aug 3 (PTI) Indian discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon disappointed as they finished fifth and eight respectively in the final with below-par performances at the Commonwealth Games here.

In what could be her last Commonwealth Games appearance, the 39-year-old Punia produced a best throw of 55.92m which she came up in her second attempt but that was not enough for a podium finish on Tuesday.

This was the first time Punia will return home without any medal, having won silver in 2006, 2014 and 2018 editions along with a bronze at the Delhi Games in 2010.

She has a season's best of 57.09m and personal best of 64.84m which she had produced way back in 2004.

Dhillon, who has a season's best of 58.03m, could only come up with 53.51m in her sixth and final attempt to end her campaign on a disappointment. She had won a bronze in the last edition in Gold Coast in 2018.

Nigeria's Chioma Onyekwerw won the gold with a best throw of 61.70m while England's Jade Lally (58.42m) took the silver. Another Nigerian Obiageri Amaechi (56.99m) won the bronze in a mediocre field.

