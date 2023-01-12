Pune, Jan 12 (PTI) Seher Atwal fired a bogey-free 3-under 68 to emerge sole leader in the opening leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2023 at the Poona Club Golf Course here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from Delhi, who had three birdies, took a two-stroke lead over the first-round leader Shagun Narain (71-73).

Also Read | Lionel Messi To Join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? Al-Hilal Interested in Signing PSG Star With Lucrative Contract Offer: Report.

Seher, with birdies on the fourth, ninth and 14th holes, is now even-par 142, while Shagun is 2-over 144. Young Ridhima Dilawari (75-71) is in third place after recovering from a disappointing opening round where she shot four over.

Gurgaon golfer Neha Tripathi tripped in the second round with a triple and a double bogey in a card of 6-over 77, which saw her drop to fourth place -- down from tied second.

Also Read | PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About Pakistan vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Karachi.

Seher, who had 3-over 74 on the first day, put herself in the driver's seat to grab an early win that will put her in the a good frame of mind ahead of the LET season, which she hopes to start at the Magical Kenya Open next month.

The 2021 winner of the tournament at the same venue will go out for the final round on Friday in the leader group alongside Ridhima and Shagun.

Seher is the only Indian golfer to get a status on the Ladies European Tour (LET) through the Qualifying School this year. She was declared the winner of the LET shot of the month competition for October, 2022.

Four players -- Vidhatri Urs, Gauri Karhade, Ananya Datar and Sneha Singh -- were tied in fifth place at 9-over 151.

Amateur Lavanya Jadon (76-76) was ninth and Nayanika Sanga (73-80), dropped from tied-second to 10th.

The 36-hole cut fell at 160 and prominent players missing out included Anisha Agarwalla and Suchitra Ramesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)