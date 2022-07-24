New Delhi [India] July 24 (ANI): As India celebrates the silver medal win of Neeraj Chopra at the World Athletics Championships, legendary players like Virender Sehwag and Abhinav Bindra took to their social media accounts to congratulate Tokyo Olympics champion.

Neeraj's silver medal in the men's javelin throw was the big headline of Oregon 2022 for India, with the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist finally ending the country's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the world championships.

With Neeraj making India proud once again, the Indian sports fraternity took to Twitter to hail his brilliance and praised the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist's achievement on the world stage.

India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra congratulated Neeraj for the win and wrote, "Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season."

"Brother@Neeraj_chopra1 Many congratulations to you on winning the historic silver medal in the world championship. You kept on winning medals for the country like this. This is a prayer to God," Bajrang Punia tweeted.

Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter: "Years from now there is going to be a generation of youngsters for whom "Kya Fenkta Hai" is going to be a massive compliment, thanks to this champion #NeerajChopra. Once again making India proud with a Silver at the World Athletics Championship."

Anju Bobby George also took to Twitter to praise Neeraj and wrote, "Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait. Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support."

Indian batter Krunal Pandya wrote, "Congratulations #NeerajChopra What a superstar! @Neeraj_chopra1."

"Unstoppable in every sense of the word well done @Neeraj_chopra1! Keep scripting history with the javelin in your hand! #worldchampionships2022 #NeerajChopraWinsSilver," cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote.

"Congratulation brother @Neeraj_chopra1 You are a motivation for billions of people #silver #WorldAthleticsChampionships2022 #Javelin," Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh tweeted.

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik tweeted, "PROUD OF YOU @Neeraj_chopra1.Many congratulations to you on winning the historic Silver Medal in the World Championship."

Neeraj will be in action at the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. (ANI)

