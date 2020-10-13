Dakar (Senegal), Oct 13 (AP) Senegal's friendly soccer match against Mauritania has been canceled after eight members of the Mauritanian delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senegalese soccer federation says the tests were conducted under FIFA and African Football Confederation protocols.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Turns Back Time, Smashes 102 Metre Six During SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Clash (Watch Video).

It says the results showed eight positive tests among the Mauritanian delegation. It did not specify who tested positive or if they were players or staff. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)