Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship culminated with top gymnasts across the country putting up scintillating performances at the newly built Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Railways' Pranati Das had a memorable day 3 of the National Championship as she clinched a double Gold (Uneven Bars and Floor Exercise) apart from finishing second in the all-around women's category. Her teammate Pranati Nayak clinched two medals, winning Gold in Vault and Bronze in Balance Beam.

Meanwhile, Dipa Karmakar, who represented Tripura, bagged a total of three medals - Gold (All-around), Silver (Vault) and Silver (Uneven Bars) in the women's competition.

Odisha's Rakesh Kumar Patra capped off the championship with a double Gold (All-around and Rings), Silver in Parallel Bars and Bronze in the Horizontal Bar.

Gaurav Kumar from Services also won as many as four medals in the national championship. Apart from Bronze in All-around, he clinched Gold in Floor Exercise and two Silver medals in Parallel Bars and Horizontal Bar.

Railway's Siddharth Verma won three medals. He finished second in All-around and won Gold in Vault and Silver in Pommel Horse. Meanwhile, Haryana's Yogeshwar won Gold in Horizontal Bar and Bronze in Pommel Horse.

Vineel Krishna, Sports & Youth Services Secretary, Odisha, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony. Also, in attendance were Sudhir Mital, President, Gymnastics Federation of India and officials from Odisha Gymnastics Association and AM/NS India.

Speaking after the event, Sports Secretary, Vineel Krishna stated, "It is indeed a great pleasure to see the way the Gymnastics National Championships has happened here, with all the top gymnasts coming here and participating in this championship. We are really glad that our infrastructure has been utilised in this manner for the championship. I thank everyone who has been part of this National Championship that was held here at the Kalinga Stadium. I hope everyone had a memorable experience and hope to see the Gymnastics family again and again every year."

Sudhir Mital, President, Gymnastics Federation of India thanked and congratulated the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha on successfully conducting the Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships 2023-24. He said, "I would like to congratulate the Sports Department of Odisha for supporting the federation in successfully conducting the National Championships. I've never seen this kind of proactive approach from any organising body before, we are really grateful for it. This is the first time we have given the responsibility of conducting both Junior and Senior National Championships to one state, and we gave to Odisha because of their infrastructure. I'm sure this infrastructure and vision will surely yield good outcomes in the days to come."

Senior Women Artistic Gymnastics Results

VaultIn Vault, Railways won two medals- Pranati Nayak recorded 13.067 points to clinch Gold, while her teammate Protistha Samanta secured Bronze, registering 12.350 points. Dipa Karmakar, who represented Tripura, finished in second position with 12.584 points.

Uneven BarsIn Uneven Bars, Pranati Das from Railways topped with 10.433 points, Dipa finished second with 10.433 and Odisha's Karishma finished third with 10.300.

Balance BeamIn Balance Beam, West Bengal's Ritu Das clinched gold with a massive 13.167, while Maharashtra's Riddhi Hatte won Silver with 10.933 and Railway's Pranati Nayak registered 10.433 to settle for Bronze.

Floor ExerciseIn Floor Exercise, Railways' Pranati Das finished in first place with 11.900 points, Tamil Nadu's B Aruna Reddy registered 11.867 to clinch Silver and Maharashtra's Shatakshi Takke won Bronze with 11.533 points.

Senior Men Artistic Gymnastics Results

Floor ExerciseIn Floor Exercise, Gaurav Kumar from Services clinched Gold with 12.867 points. Odisha's Jatin Kumar recorded 12.533 to clinch Silver and S Ruban Meitei from Manipur settled for Bronze with 12.467 points.

Pommel HorseIn Pommel Horse, Kerala's Harikrishnan clinched Gold with 13.133 points. Railways' Siddharth Verma won Silver with 13.033 points, while Haryana's Yogeshwar settled for Bronze, registering 12.400 points.

RingsIn Rings, Odisha clinched Gold and Bronze medals. While Rakesh Kumar Patra won Gold with 13.533 points, Tapan Mohanty registered 13.167 points to bag Bronze. Kerala's Swathish KP won Silver with 13.200 points.

VaultIn Vault, Railways dominated as Siddharth Verma (13.134) bagged Gold and Ujwal Naidu (13.050) won Silver. Shreyas Chaudhary from Services finished third with 13.017 points.

Parallel BarsIn Parallel Bars, Services bagged two medals- Gold from Saif Tamboli with 13.900 and Bronze from Gaurav Kumar with 13.333. Odisha's Rakesh Kumar Patra won Silver with 13.433 points.

Horizontal BarIn Horizontal, Haryana's Yogeshwar recorded 13.000 to clinch Gold, Gaurav from Services won Silver with 12.300 and Odisha's Rakesh Kumar Patra settled for Bronze with 12.233 points. (ANI)

