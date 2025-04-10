Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): On day 7 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka had a successful outing as they won their respective matches to enter the quarter-finals.

In the first match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Punjab 3-2 in Division A. Captain Yousuf Affan (4') leading from the front scored the first goal of the match for Hockey Madhya Pradesh followed by Mohit Karma (18') and Saddam Ahmed (45') who also scored one goal each to take a comfortable lead in the game till the end of first three quarters.

Araijeet Singh Hundal (54') tried to make a comeback in the final minutes of the game, joined by his teammate Gursahibjit Singh (56'), but fell short today. With this win Hockey Madhya Pradesh remains at the top position in Pool A, securing their birth in the Quarter-finals on Friday, according to the Hockey India.

In the next match, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 3-2 in Division A. Captain Mohammed Raheel (12') started the game with the first goal towards the end of first quarter. T. Arun Kumar (27') and P Mahendran (37') turned the game upside down by the end of the third quarter. But Sheshe Gowda Bm (58', 60') first equalise the scoreline two minutes before the final whistle and then finished the game in style with another goal securing victory for Hockey Karnataka in an exciting encounter.

Also, Hockey Maharashtra will face off against Hockey Jharkhand and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu will compete against Hockey Bengal later on Thursday. (ANI)

