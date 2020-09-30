Paris, Sep 30 (AP) Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open on Wednesday because of an Achilles injury.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said she had a short warmup and decided she couldn't continue. She had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals Welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020 Match in Shah Rukh Khan Style (Watch Video).

“I think I need four-to-six weeks of sitting and doing nothing, at least two weeks of just sitting down,” Williams said.

Williams said her ankle didn't have time to recover after the U.S. Open.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Need to Put ‘Brilliant’ KL Rahul Under Pressure, Says Mumbai Indians Coach Shane Bond.

Williams added she “more than likely” won't play another tournament this year, saying she was “struggling to walk, which is a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)