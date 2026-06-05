Sports News | Serena Williams Returns to Tennis, Teams Up with Teen Star Victoria Mboko

London [UK], June 5 (ANI): Tennis legend Serena Williams is set to partner 19-year-old Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko in the doubles draw at the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club in London, the pair announced on Thursday.

The pair, separated by a 25-year age gap, will take to the grass courts of the historic West Kensington venue from 8-14 June, as per Olympics.com.

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"An honour to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week. Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special," the teenager wrote on social media.

Williams has not played on the professional circuit since her defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open in 2022. At the time, she described her decision as "evolving away" from tennis rather than formally retiring.

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The 23-time Grand Slam women's champion has been handed a wild-card entry in the women's doubles draw at Queen's and is expected to team up with Canadian rising star Victoria Mboko.

Williams last won a Grand Slam singles title at the 2017 Australian Open while she was in the early stages of pregnancy. Since then, she reached four more Grand Slam finals but fell short of equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 major singles titles.

She reached four more finals on her return from maternity leave, two at Wimbledon and two at the US Open, but was beaten in straight sets on each occasion. (ANI)

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