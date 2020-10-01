Barcelona [Spain], October 1 (ANI): Barcelona on Thursday announced the signing of Sergino Dest, who is making a move from Ajax.

The player has signed a contract that will keep him at the club until the 2024-2025 season.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a Witty Take on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate.

"FC Barcelona and Ajax have reached an agreement for the transfer of Sergino Dest. The cost of the operation is 21 million euros plus a further 5 million in variables. The player will sign a contract for the next five seasons, through to the end of the 2024/25 season, with a buyout clause set at 400 million euros," the Spanish club said in a statement.

The defender began his career with Almere City before joining Ajax in 2012 where initially he played as a striker in the youth teams before an injury to a teammate gave him the chance to shine at right back.

Also Read | Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: MI Unchanged, Krishnappa Gowtham in for KXIP As KL Rahul Elects to Bowl First.

At Ajax, Dest made his first-team debut on July 27, 2019. The American international played 38 official matches for the Ajax first team, scoring twice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)