Sevilla [Spain], September 27 (ANI): After securing a win over Real Betis, Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos said the most important thing during the match was their mentality and hunger to make a comeback.

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win over Real Betis in La Liga here on Sunday. The club took a lead in the 14th minute but Real Betis then struck two goals, taking a one-goal advantage.

Also Read | ROM vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for AS Roma vs Juventus Football Match.

In the second half, Emerson netted an own goal, taking the scoreline to 2-2. After that, Ramos successfully converted a penalty in the 82nd minute which sealed the win for Real Madrid.

"We were very good for the first 15 minutes. We dominated the game up until the first goal, which gave us confidence but in the end, we had to dig in. If you keep giving the ball to quality teams who like to have possession, they will create chances and you run the risk of them scoring goals," the club's official website quoted Ramos as saying.

Also Read | Chris Gayle Left Out of KXIP Playing XI Once Again, Fans Upset As Universe Boss Not Part of RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Match.

"The most important thing was our mentality and the team came out hungry to come back, which is exactly what we did. We managed to level it up quickly to get right back in the game. It serves as a lesson for us. We're not going to come from behind in every game," he added.

Real Madrid will now take on Valladolid on October 1 in La Liga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)