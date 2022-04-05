Milan [Italy], April 5 (ANI): AC Milan on Monday missed out on a golden opportunity to extend their lead on top of the Serie A table after they were held by Bologna to a goalless draw.

League leaders tried everything to win but fortune favoured Bologna. The Rossoneri both created chances and afforded them to the guests in the first half, but they controlled the game after the break and had numerous opportunities to take the lead at San Siro.

Also Read | Pakistan vs Australia T20I Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV: Get Free Telecast Details of PAK vs AUS Only T20 Cricket Match on PTV Sports With Timing in India.

This was Milan's fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions. This draw (the Rossoneri's first in Serie A since Udinese at home) is sure to leave a bitter taste in the mouth given the two points dropped in a crucial period of the season.

After matchday 31, the Rossoneri move to 67 points and are still in the first place, but their lead has been cut following wins for Napoli (-1) and Inter (-4 with a game in hand). On April 10 at 20:45 CEST, AC Milan will travel to Torino for a key away day. (ANI)

Also Read | RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)