Turin [Italy], January 16 (ANI): Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie handed Juventus a well-earned 2-0 victory over Udinese in their Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was a slow start to the game, neither side being too adventurous going forward, as the hosts played the waiting game, seeing more of the ball as they looked to launch the perfect attack.

Their patience paid off on 19 minutes, Arthur clipping in a ball that Moise Kean headed down, falling favourably to Paulo Dybala who let his left foot do the rest. The lead allowed the Bianconeri to dictate play as the score read 1-0 at half-time.

After the resumption of play, both teams had their chances but no one was able to gain upper hand. With 15 minutes to go, McKennie again found himself in a central position in the box, but just couldn't quite direct his header on goal. Five minutes later, with his third headed attempt of the evening, the American finally found the mark, connecting with a fine Mattia De Sciglio cross to double the Bianconeri's lead.

At Stadio Arechi, Ciro Immobile's early double helped fire Lazio to a comfortable 3-0 win against rock-bottom Salernitana. Immobile scored a brace in the first 10 minutes to give visitors a comfortable lead.

With two quick goals, the Italian forward took his league tally to 17, as he now sits atop of scoring charts, one more than Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic.

Manuel Lazzari scored the other goal for the visitors in a win which moved Lazio into sixth place. (ANI)

