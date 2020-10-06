Rome, Oct 6 (AP) Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league says the test on Dal Pino was taken on Monday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals Opening Batsmen Jos Buttler Looks All Geared Up Ahead of MI vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

It adds that the president is symptomatic and in isolation at his home.

Serie A's handling of the virus has been under the spotlight after Napoli refused to travel to a game at Juventus on Sunday following positive tests for two of its players.

Also Read | Shakib Al Hasan Shares Touching Message on Sexual Violence Against Women, Calls for Unity to Fight 'This Moral Plague' (See Post).

The league judge could inflict Napoli with a 3-0 loss. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)