Milan [Italy], January 28 (ANI): Internazionale Milano on Thursday announced that an agreement has been reached with Atalanta for the signing of Robin Everardus Gosens.

The German wing-back joins the Serie A heavyweights on loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. The 27-year-old becomes the first signing of the January transfer window for the Italian champions. He will compete with Ivan Perisic for the left wing-back spot in Simone Inzaghi's side.

"I'm so proud to have joined one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I'm thrilled to be here and can't wait to get started," the German said after joining Milan.

Gosens also talked about his interaction with Simone Inzaghi as he said: "Yes, we spoke on a video call last night. He told me what he expects of me and I told him a bit about my ideas. We're very excited to work together and I can't wait to get out on to the pitch with the team and the boss."

Gosens joined Atalanta from Dutch club Heracles in June 2017. (ANI)

