Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Injuries to skipper KL Rahul and pacer Jaydev Unadkat's caused the Lucknow Super Giants to suffer serious setbacks during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

When chasing a ball in the second over of the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahul hurt either his right hamstring or quadriceps. In his follow-through in the nets on Sunday, Unadkat landed on his elbow and hurt his left shoulder, as per ESPNCricinfo.

LSG is awaiting information on Rahul's condition while also wondering if Unadkat would need to travel to Mumbai for scans. Rahul's leadership duties were assumed by Krunal Pandya for the remainder of the match.

Rahul is LSG's second-highest run-scorer in this IPL. He has scored 274 runs in eight innings at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 114.64. He has scored two half-centuries this season, with best score of 74.

Rahul pulling up during the outfield pursuit as Faf du Plessis guided the ball towards the boundary made it clear right away that it was a serious injury. He immediately collapsed and was attended to by emergency personnel. Because they were so concerned, the support staff immediately requested a stretcher to help him off the pitch.

Rahul limped away without the stretcher, which was a tiny consolation for LSG, but not without some help for support. Since both players are on the roster for the World Test Championship final in early June in England against Australia, not just LSG but also the Indian team will be closely monitoring the injuries.

Unadkat was bowling in the nets around the wicket when his left foot got caught in the rope holding the netting up during his follow-through. He took a bad tumble and injured his elbow; he was observed wearing a sling and having an ice pack applied to his left shoulder. He will reportedly stay in Lucknow for the time being while communicating with the BCCI medical personnel and waiting for instructions on whether he needs to travel to the NCA in Bengaluru or somewhere else for more advice. It is acknowledged that there is no dislocation even if the shoulder is still painful.

LSG was expecting to top the standings with a victory in Lucknow. Rahul guided LSG to the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Coming to the match, RCB were reduced to a modest 126/9 in their 20 overs. Besides skipper Faf Du Plessis (44 in 40 balls) and Virat Kohli (31 in 30 balls), RCB batters failed to fire. They struggled in spin-friendly conditions.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 3/30 in his four overs. Amit Mishra took 2/21 in his four overs and Bishnoi got similar figures in three overs. Krishnappa Gowtham took a wicket as well.

Brief Scores: RCB: 126/9 (Faf Du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31, Naveen ul Haq 3/30. (ANI)

