Sydney [Australia], September 27 (ANI): Sydney Thunder have suffered a major blow just weeks before the start of their WBBL title defence as South Africa star Shabnim Ismail has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

"She took a bad knock and unfortunately Shabnim won't be able to play in this season's WBBL competition," Thunder coach Trevor Griffin said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "It's terrible news because she's been an important member of Sydney Thunder over the last couple of seasons.

Also Read | SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

"She showed her class in the final against the Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval last year. I'm just as disappointed for her because I know how much she enjoys being a part of...the WBBL."

Ismail was Player of the Final last season knocking over Melbourne Stars' duo Elyse Villani and Meg Lanning to help Thunder claim the title. Thunder are also without English duo Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont who were unavailable despite England's tour of Pakistan being cancelled.

Also Read | SRH vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

The WBBL begins on October 14, following India's ongoing multi-format series against Australia, with the first 20 matches to be played in Tasmania. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)