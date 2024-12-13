Kingstown [Saint Vincent and the Grenadines], December 13 (ANI): Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope and left-hand batter Sherfane Rutherford were left out from the squad as the West Indies announced the team for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh at home.

The pair will be sidelined due to domestic playing duties in the Big Bash League in Australia, with Rovman Powell to once again lead the West Indies in the shortest format of the game as he was named captain of the 15-player group.

In-form batter Keacy Carty wins a first T20I international call-up following a score of 95 in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in St Kitts, while experienced batter Johnson Charles also returns after missing a recent series through injury.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy said the squad was put together with one eye on the 2026 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and believes Carty is well-equipped to make an instant impression should he win selection.

"He has shown us that he could be a batter in that format, and playing against Bangladesh, a team we cannot take for granted, we need all hands on deck. The squad was carefully selected with the players available to us, and I believe this is our most settled squad with the experience needed to win championships," Sammy said as quoted by the ICC.

All three matches between the West Indies and Bangladesh will take place in St Vincent, with the first contest to commence on December 15.

Series schedule:

First T20I: December 15, St VincentSecond T20I: December 17, St VincentThird T20I: December 19, St Vincent

West Indies squad: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King (vc), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein (first two matches only), Jayden Seales (third match only), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer. (ANI)

