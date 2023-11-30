New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Ahead of England's tour of the West Indies, the Caribbean wicketkeeper-batter Shane Dowrich on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old was a part of the West Indies for the three-match ODI series against the Three Lions. With his retirement, Dowrich's name has been withdrawn from the squad and the Cricket West Indies (CWI) has decided to not name his replacement for the series which begins on Sunday in Antigua.

Dowrich made his sole appearance in the 50-over format in 2019 against Bangladesh. He earned his recall after putting up impressive displays in the Super 50 Cup.

During the tournament, he amassed 234 runs in five innings at a batting average of 78 and a strike rate of 91.76. His absence from the team will put skipper Shai Hope behind the stumps. Nicholas Pooran was another option who could have taken the gloves but currently, he is unavailable for selection.

Overall, Dowrich's career was centred around the Test format. from June 2015 to December 2020 he played 35 matches, scored 1570 runs which includes three tons.

His career-best knock of 125* came during West Indies thumping 226-run triumph over Sri Lanka in Port-of-Spain in June 2018.

Miles Bascombe, CWI's Director of Cricket, paid tribute to Dowrich and said as quoted from CWI, "We want to thank Shane for contribution when he played for West Indies," he said. "He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps. He had a memorable series in 2019 when he made an outstanding Test century on home soil in Barbados to help us beat England and win the Wisden Trophy. We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage."

West Indies ODI squad to face England: Shai Hope (capt, wk), Alzarri Joseph (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas. (ANI)

