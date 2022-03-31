Melbourne [Australia], March 31 (ANI): In a tribute to cricket legend Shane Warne, Cricket Australia named a stand in memory of the spin legend at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

Warne's children unveiled the stand in memory of the Australian leg-spinner, who died earlier this month.

Also Read | KKR vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 8.

Shane Warne had a memorial service in Melbourne, in which the great singer Sir Elton John performed a heartfelt tribute. Family members, colleagues, stars from sports, music and film came together to say goodbye to "the greatest."

Earlier, a huge crowd gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as Australians bid their final adieu to Warne.

Also Read | Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Defending Champions England Thrash South Africa to Face Australia in Final.

Warne, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all times, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

A private funeral was held before, which was attended by dozens of celebrities, friends, family and former cricket players.

Warne famously claimed his 700th Test wicket at the ground on Boxing Day in 2006 when he dismissed England captain Andrew Strauss and finished his career with 56 Test wickets at the iconic venue.

Warne was one of the most influential cricketers in history. He almost single-handedly reinvented the art of leg-spin when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s, and by the time he retired from international cricket in 2007, he had become the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)