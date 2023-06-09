London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Shardul Thakur matched Sir Don Bradman's record on Friday in the World Test Championship final against Australia as he became the third visiting batter with the most consecutive 50-plus scores at The Oval in Test format.

Shardul's counterattacking 51(109) was his third consecutive 50-plus score at the Oval. In his last three matches during 2021-2023, the Indian allrounder has struck 57(36), 60(72) and 51(109). He broke Australia's dominance in this feat and became the first batter to feature in this record.

Also Read | WTC 2023 Final: 'Cheteshwar Pujara Will Be Disappointed With the Mode of His Dismissal', Says Ravi Shastri.

Only two batters have managed to achieve this unique record before him. Sir Don Bradman scored three consecutive 50-plus scores during 1930-1934. While former Australian cricketer Allan Border achieved the same feat during 1985-1989.

Even as Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur managed to reignite India's hope of making a comeback in the WTC final, Australian bowlers once again showcased their prowess, with skipper Pat Cummins dismissing Rahane at the beginning of the second session.

Also Read | India vs Mongolia Live Streaming Online With Timing in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs MON Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Football Match on TV in India.

Rahane, who was in sight of what would have been a fine century on his return to the Indian red-ball team, fell for 89 (129). The right-hander, who had survived some close calls and anxious moments, eventually ran out of luck as Cameron Green took a stunning catch to send him back to the pavillion.

Umesh tried to play a cameo but Cummins made short work of him. Yadav fell for a score of 5(11). Thakur soon followed Rahane back to the shed as in trying to clear the boundary, he edged to wicketkeeper Alex Carey behind the stumps. Thakur's counter-attacking knock came to an end for 51(109).

With Thakur gone, Shami went after the Australian pacers, striking two consecutive boundaries in the 67th over off Boland. His attacking knock was, however, short-lived as he was dismissed by the pacer for 13 (11).

The fall of this wicket saw the Indians being rolled over for 296 in 69.4 overs, trailing Australia by 173 runs.

The Australian left-handed opening duo of David Warner and Usman Khawaja stepped up to build on their 173-run advantage. However, the Aussies were rocked early as Siraj drew first blood, dismissing Warner for a score of 1(8). Marnus Labuschagne and Khwaja, however, survived the initial torrid spell, to take the Aussies to 23/1 in 11 overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)