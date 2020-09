Ballymena (Northern Ireland), Sep 28 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma shot one-over 71, his best round of the week but it was too little too late as he finished tied-64th at the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open golf tournament here.

Sharma shot 72-72-76-71 for a total of 11-over 291 in the tournament.

Sharma, who is going through a lean patch, has made just three cuts in eight starts and didn't finish higher than T-44 at Portugal Masters.

He is scheduled to play the ASI Scottish Open and then the BMW PGA Wentworth.

American golfer John Catlin, who did not have an European Tour title till a month ago, won his second crown in four weeks with a brilliant closing 64 to win the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Conditions were the most favourable in the last round after frost and fog delayed starts in the entire week at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, and Catlin was the man to take advantage as he made birdies in three of his last four holes on a day when most others failed to find their rhythm.

Catlin finished at 10-under, two shots clear of overnight leader Aaron Rai, who needed a birdie on Parr-5 18th to force a play-off.

Rai was three ahead of Australian Maverick Antcliff and Thai Jazz Janewattananond.

Catlin, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour, entered this season without full playing privileges after finishing 155th on the 2019 Race to Dubai Rankings.

But after holding off two-time Major champion Martin Kaymer to win his maiden European tour title at the Estrella Damm N A Andalucia Masters earlier this month, Catlin now has a brace of European Tour wins.

Catlin joins Rasmus Hojgaard and Sam Horsfield as multiple winners on the Tour and rises to 14th in Race to Dubai rankings. By virtue of this feat, he also entered the world's top-100 list.

