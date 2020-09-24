Ballymena (Northern Ireland), Sep 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma dropped four bogeys in seven holes on the back nine and ended with a modest 2-over 72 in the Irish Open here on Thursday.

Sharma, who has been going through a rough patch, had three birdies on second, fourth and seventh and later had a closing one on 18th at the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort.

Also Read | KL Rahul Scores First Century of Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Heap Praises on KXIP Captain.

In between, he dropped as many as six bogeys, on third and fourth. On the back nine, he bogeyed 10th, 11th, 13th and 16th.

With more than half the field yet to finish, Sharma was lying Tied-51st and his position was bound to improve as scoring became tougher in the afternoon.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder List Updated: KL Rahul of KXIP on Top, Check Leading Run-Scorers in Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 in UAE.

The other Indian in the field, Gaganjeet Bhullar, playing his first event in more than six months, finished 5-over and that included double bogeys on first and the 18th.

In between, he also bogeyed fifth and sixth and birdied ninth for his only birdie of the day.

Dean Burmester flew to the top of the leaderboard, following a five under 65 to set a daunting clubhouse target in the first round. Also shooting 5-under 65 was Jordan Smith.

Stephen Gallacher, winner of Hero Indian Open in 2019, was 5-under through the front nine holes.

South African Burmester dominated Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, which is hosting its maiden European Tour event, as he rolled in seven birdies and a double bogey.

Toby Tree shot 4-under 66 and was fourth. Swede Rikard Karlberg, amateur James Sugrue and Oscar Lengden carded 3-under 67 each and were tied for fifth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)