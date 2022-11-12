Johannesburg, Nov 12 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma played just eight holes, hitting three birdies, in the second round when play was halted due to inclement weather at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour here.

Sharma, who shot an even par 72 on the first day, was 2-under through eight holes with three birdies against one bogey when play was stopped. He was lying tied 17th at the point.

Luke Donald and Ryan Fox were two shots ahead of the field. The leading duo had only completed three holes with thunder and lightning in the immediate vicinity of the Gary Player Country Club.

Even when the lightning threat dissipated, heavy rain continued, leaving areas of the course waterlogged, and the decision was taken to suspend overnight.

European Ryder Cup captain Donald and overnight leader Fox both started the day brightly with birdies on the second hole. When the Kiwi bogeyed the third, both players were tied at eight under par when the klaxon sounded.

