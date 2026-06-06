Sports News | Shashini Gimhani Ruled out of Women's T20 WC Due to Lower-back Injury

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Sri Lanka have been forced into a squad change for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup after Shashini Gimhani was ruled out due to a lower-back injury.

Gimhani, who has played seven T20Is, has taken six wickets at an average of 21.16 with an economy rate of 7.05.

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She has been replaced by Chethana Vimukthi, the right-arm seamer who is yet to make her T20I debut but has represented Sri Lanka in three ODIs, as per the ICC website.

The 15-member Sri Lanka squad left for the UK on June 2 and will be captained by Chamari Athapaththu, who will feature in her tenth T20 World Cup.

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Sri Lanka will feature in two warm-up fixtures against Pakistan and the Netherlands on 6 and 9 June before featuring in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener against England on 12 June at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The team will be looking to improve on their ninth-placed showing from the 2024 edition, during which they lost all four games.

Updated Squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi. (ANI)

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